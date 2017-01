ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews are working to clear a Zeeland Township firetruck that fell down an embankment near a busy intersection.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. Thursday on 72nd Avenue near Chicago Drive.

Authorities tell 24 Hour News 8 two people were in the firetruck when it slid off the road. Conditions were icy at the time.

No one was hurt in the crash. Firefighters hope to have the engine righted and the scene cleared soon.

