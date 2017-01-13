Detectives investigating child’s death in Kalamazoo Co.

CLIMAX TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Detectives are investigating the death of a child in Kalamazoo County.

Deputies were called to the 14000 block of East RS Avenue in Climax Township for an unresponsive child around 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says while deputies were on scene, the child was pronounced dead. The child’s name and age have not been released.

The death is under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division.

The sheriff’s office is not releasing any further details pending the outcome of the investigation.

