Exciting announcements for the 2017 Fifth Third River Bank Run

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Organizers of the Fifth Third River Bank Run announced changes for this year’s event Wednesday.

At a press conference held at the Amway Grand Hotel, it was announced that entry fees for the Junior Race will be covered by Blue Care Network, which increased its corporate sponsorship this year. It will be the first year children will be able to run for free.

See photos from the big announcement here!

The other big announcement was that U.S. Olympian and Rockford native Dathan Ritzenhein will be participating in the race this year.

In previous years, Ritzenhein has joined 24 Hour News 8 commentate for our live coverage of the Fifth Third River Bank Run.

Amway was also announced as a new corporate sponsor of the event.

The Fifth Third River Bank Run is the largest 25K road race in the nation. This year’s race is expected to see 19,000 runners.

The race started in 1978 to inspire people to come back to downtown Grand Rapids. Organizers say the race brings nearly 60,000 people to downtown, including volunteers and spectators.

Stand Up to Cancer was selected as the official charity of this year’s race. The charity will receive $1 from every paid race entry.

The race scheduled for Saturday May 13.

