Graduation gown color change causes controversy





NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — The decision to change a longtime tradition at Mona Shores High School sparked controversy among students this week.

The issue is over the color of the gowns for graduating seniors.

In years past, the primary gown color has been navy blue for boys and light blue for girls. But this year — a decision to change that — and go all navy. The senior class voted to reject the change Friday afternoon.

“On the morning announcements it was said because of gender roles,” a Mona Shores sophomore told 24 Hour News 8 Friday.

Some seniors who wouldn’t talk on camera told 24 Hour News 8 that the change to go to all navy was to create a “gender neutral” environment. Other schools in the country have done this to make transgender students feel more comfortable when they walk on graduation day.

But in a statement, school superintendent Greg Helmer explained the move simply as a “symbol of unity” with no mention of gender. Helmer said gown colors aren’t a concern to him.

But it turns out they were a concern for students.

Some seniors suggested that the change actually does the opposite of achieving gender neutrality — and that transgender students should have the opportunity to walk in the color that reflects how they identify.

Helmer wouldn’t elaborate on the student concerns but did acknowledge that they were enough to now prompt a student vote — a poll of the senior class asking whether they want to keep the change, or go back to how things were.

Jordan Bosse was among the many students who weighed in Friday.

“I voted to change it all navy blue because I thought it looked better — more unified,” Bosse said Friday.

But it turns out many students didn’t favor the change.

After reviewing the survey results and talking with student leaders, the school has decided to go back to the traditional two separate gown colors for boys and girls.

The superintendent didn’t explain specific details about how the final decision was made or the discussion surrounding it.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

