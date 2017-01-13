Health and wellness of adolescents: Why they need different care

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Adolescents and young adults require a different approach to care because they have unique medical, social-emotional and developmental needs, which is why there are providers at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital who are specially trained to work with patients from 12 to 22 years old. Dr. Lisa Lowery, Section Chief of the Adolescent Medicine program at Spectrum Health, joined eightWest to talk about empowering adolescents to make good health choices for themselves.

Specific conditions that young adults may need care for:

Comprehensive routine health care

Depression, anxiety, eating disorder

Reproductive health care- including contraception

Immunizations

Relationship, interpersonal, school and behavioral issues

Transitioning to adulthood

Adolescent & Young Adult Medicine

330 Barclay Avenue, Suite 203

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Phone: 616.391.2123

Helendevoschildrens.org/adolescentmedicine

