Health and wellness of adolescents: Why they need different care

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Adolescents and young adults require a different approach to care because they have unique medical, social-emotional and developmental needs, which is why there are providers at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital who are specially trained to work with patients from 12 to 22 years old. Dr. Lisa Lowery, Section Chief of the Adolescent Medicine program at Spectrum Health, joined eightWest to talk about empowering adolescents to make good health choices for themselves.
Specific conditions that young adults may need care for:
- Comprehensive routine health care
- Depression, anxiety, eating disorder
- Reproductive health care- including contraception
- Immunizations
- Relationship, interpersonal, school and behavioral issues
- Transitioning to adulthood
Adolescent & Young Adult Medicine
330 Barclay Avenue, Suite 203
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Phone: 616.391.2123
Helendevoschildrens.org/adolescentmedicine