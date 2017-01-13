KCAS Pets of the Week: Cody and Polly





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County Animal Shelter pets of the week Cody and Polly are hoping to find new families.

Cody joined 24 Hour News 8 in studio on Friday. He’s a brown tabby domestic short hair who is very affectionate and loves to be held. He is neutered and microchipped. Every cat at the animal shelter is currently $5.

Polly is a sweet Chihuahua/rat terrier mix. She loves to go on walks, learn new things and join you on all your adventures.

If you’re interested in adopting a pet from the Kent County Animal Shelter, call 616.632.7300 or visit the KCAS website.

Kent County Animal Shelter on Facebook

