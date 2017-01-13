Study names top states for ‘positive relationships’; MI misses cut

(WOOD) — If you’re looking for love, you may want to leave Michigan and head south.

The Great Lakes State ranked 33rd in a new relationship study co-authored by William Chopik, an assistant professor at Michigan State University.

Researchers analyzed personality surveys from more than 127,000 adults nationwide. They calculated levels of attachment anxiety, which leads to clinginess, and attachment avoidance, which causes distance. They also assessed marriage rates and the number of people living alone.

Mississippi took the top spot, followed by Utah, Wisconsin, Vermont and Alaska, NBC’s Today Show revealed.

Ohio came in at 45, followed by Rhode Island, South Dakota, Kansas and Kentucky. North Dakota fell to the bottom of the list.

The West Coast tended to rank higher in love; the Northeast and the mid-Atlantic were less relationship friendly, the Today Show said.

