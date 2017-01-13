Michigan’s largest RV and camping show returns to GR





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) –- Michigan’s largest RV and camping show is back in West Michigan.

The Grand Rapids Camper, Travel and RV Show is being held at the DeVos Place from Jan. 12-15.

There will be more RVs at the show than ever before with more than 200,000 square feet of RVs filling the building. Thirteen RV dealers will represent more than 200 RV lines featuring everything from smaller, economy size campers to impressive motor coaches.

>>PHOTOS: Grand Rapids Camper, Travel and RV Show

Eighty exhibitors will also be at the show representing hundreds of private or public campgrounds, as well as U.S. and Canadian resorts.

An RVer’s Pancake Breakfast will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The breakfast benefits the Cran-Hill Ranch Summer Scholarship Fund. It is $6 for adults and $4 for children. The price includes breakfast and half off admission to the show for adults or free child admission.

The Grand Rapids Camper, Travel and RV Show is taking place from noon-9:30 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets cost $10 for adults, $4 for kids, and children 5 years old and under are free.

