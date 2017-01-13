Mom, daughters to prison for welfare fraud

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Three members of an Oceana County family will serve prison time for swindling the federal government out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Cruz Gonzalez was sentenced to 33 months in prison, according to a Friday release from the U.S Attorney’s Office. Her daughter, Fabiola Garcia, was also sentenced to 20 months in prison.

Gonzalez’s other daughter, Gisela Mendoza, was sentenced in November to six months in prison and two months of home detention.

All three were ordered to pay $722,149 in restitution to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Authorities say that between February 2008 and January 2014, the three defrauded the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program by exchanging benefits for cash, cellphones and other items at La Fortuna Carniceria in Shelby. Gonzalez owned that store and her daughters worked there.

The three were charged in 2015 after an undercover sting.

