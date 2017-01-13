MSP troopers seek driver who hit 2 pedestrians

LAKETON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck two pedestrians near Muskegon.

Michigan State Police troopers say two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle around 6 p.m. Thursday on Giles Road near the intersection of Peterson Road in Laketon Township, north of Muskegon.

The vehicle, which fled east on Giles Road, is described as a red pickup truck. It may possibly be a Chevrolet with the tailgate either down or missing. The vehicle’s passenger side mirror is also missing due to the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MSP Rockford Post at 616.866.4411, Silent Observer at 231.72.CRIME or by texting “MKGTIP” to 274637.

