Police seek suspect after fight at Family Dollar

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Kalamazoo are looking for a suspect following a fight inside a Family Dollar store.

Kalamazoo Public Safety officers were called to the Family Dollar on Portage Street around 8 p.m. Thursday regarding a fight.

Witnesses told officers the suspect was armed with a gun and left the store in a white minivan.

An officer located the vehicle not far away and attempted to pull it over, but the vehicle drove off.

The vehicle was located again a short time later with no one inside.

A K-9 unit was able to track two of the people that were inside the vehicle and they were detained.

The suspect was not located but officers did find a loaded gun, marijuana and several prescription pills in the vehicle.

Police say no arrests have been made at this time. It’s unclear what led up to the fight.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

