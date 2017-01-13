Suspected snowplow driver arraigned in fatal hit-and-run

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — The 21-year-old man who police say hit and killed a woman in Wyoming was arraigned in court Friday morning.

Austin Joseph Hill pleaded not guilty via video to a charge of failing to stop at the scene of an accident when at fault causing death. Hill faces a maximum of 30 years in prison if found guilty.

A judge set his bond at $1 million citing his prior criminal record and the charge against him. The judge also noted that there are texts showing Hill intended to flee to Florida.

Police allege Hill was driving the commercial snowplow truck that hit and killed Chelsea Crawford, 26, Tuesday morning. Hill allegedly didn’t stop after the incident on 52nd Street near Byron Center Avenue in Wyoming, police said. Crawford died at the scene.

Tuesday evening, a tipster notified police that the truck they were looking for was parked at Ramblewood Apartments in Wyoming, police said. Investigators impounded the vehicle but continued their search for the driver.

Hill was arrested on Wednesday at an apartment at Ramblewood.

Hill’s adult criminal history includes 2013 convictions for receiving and concealing stolen property and maintaining a drug house. He also has two 2014 convictions for driving with a suspended license. He was caught by police in Wyoming and Kentwood in instances 12 days apart. His Michigan driving record includes multiple license suspensions.

A memorial service for Crawford is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 at Resurrection Life Church in Grandville, according to a post by her husband. A GoFundMe account he set up to cover Crawford’s funeral expenses has surpassed his goal of $10,000.

