WATCH: MI Secretary of State raps with kangaroo

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS/WOOD) – With fewer employees to handle an uptick in business, Michigan Secretary of State Ruth Johnson is rapping with a kangaroo to encourage residents to visit her office’s website for service.

>>App users: Watch Ruth Johnson’s video here.

“I am asking you to help out and share the video and the message of hopping online at ExpressSOS.com with as many people as possible to help shorten the wait times at Secretary of State branch offices,” Johnson told our Lansing sister station, WLNS. “The more people that know about using the online services the shorter the wait times are for those who must visit an office in person.”

The Secretary of State’s Office has 25 percent fewer employees than a decade ago and its offices are busier since the state’s economy picked up.

ExpressSOS.com also allows visitors to:

Renew their vehicle or watercraft registration

Renew/replace their driver’s license or state ID

Get a duplicate vehicle registration or title

Change an address and personal information

Join the organ donation registry

ExpressSOS.com visitors can use their printed receipt to drive legally until their card or sticker arrives in the mail.

However, every eight years, residents must visit an office to get their license or state ID photo updated.

ExpressSOS.com launched in 2011 and has conducted 9.6 million online transactions, saving customers time normally spent in line and a trip to the Secretary of State’s office.

The original version of this story was first published on WLNS.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

