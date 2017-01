KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Western Michigan University has a new football head coach.

Friday night, former Western Michigan University quarterback Tim Lester was named the team’s new head coach.

The announcement comes after P.J. Fleck left the university to accept the head football coach position at the University of Minnesota.

Under Fleck’s leadership, the Broncos had a perfect season in the Mid-American Conference and made it to the Cotton Bowl where they lost to Wisconsin.

