Chelsea Crawford remembered for love of books, unwavering kindness

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Family and friends celebrated the life of a Wyoming woman during a funeral Saturday less than a week after a tragic hit and run.

Chelsea Crawford died Tuesday while walking to a bus stop before work on 52nd Street near Byron Center Avenue in Wyoming. Austin Hill is now accused of hitting her with a plow truck and fleeing the scene.

Since that tragic hit and run, there’s been an overwhelming amount of support for her family. So much so they decided to live stream her funeral service Saturday morning on Facebook from inside Resurrection Life Church in Grandville.

The ceremony honored the life of a woman who managed to make a huge impact in just 26 years of life.

Several family and friends shared memories of Chelsea during the funeral. They’ll miss her intelligent wit, spirited creativity and unwavering kindness towards everyone lucky enough to know her.

“My wife was many things to me. She was my love, my companion, my cheerleader… She was my best friend. The best person I ever met. She was unfailingly kind, sweet and thoughtful,” husband Ben Crawford said in front of a packed church.

A main theme of the ceremony was Chelsea’s love of books.

“She came along in my life at a time when love was the furthest thing from my mind and it grew to overwhelm me. Chelsea always said she loved books with beautiful prose and she lived a life with beautiful prose,” Crawford said.

A memorial page has been created on Facebook to honor Chelsea.

Remembering Chelsea Crawford

