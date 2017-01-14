Costs to fix sinkhole estimated at $78 million or more

FRASER, Mich. (AP) — Repair to a broken sewer line that caused a massive sinkhole north of Detroit are estimated at more than $78 million.

The estimates were included in an update to Macomb County commissioners by new Public Works chief Candice Miller.

Miller told the board Friday that fixes could take a about year at the sinkhole site in Fraser. The project’s cost also could rise above $100 million if more work is done to improve the rest of the sewer line.

The sewer collapse was discovered after homeowners in Fraser heard noises Christmas Eve and noticed their house was sinking. By early this month, a sinkhole the size of a football field had developed.

Nearly two dozen homes were evacuated and three later were condemned.

