Jan. 14 college basketball roundup





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It was a busy Saturday afternoon on the hardwood across the state at all levels.

Michigan improved to 12-6 (2-3 in Big Ten play) with a 91-85 win at home over Nebraska as three Wolverines scored in double figures. On the women’s side in the Big Ten, Michigan State fell on the road at Rutgers, 62-58, despite a game-high 20 points from Spartans all-time scoring leader Tori Jankoska.

In the MAC, Western Michigan topped Kent State 92-88 behind a career-high 35 points from Tucker Haymond as the home crowd was introduced to new head football coach, Tim Lester, during the halftime festivities.

To the Division II ranks, both Grand Valley State and Ferris State were in action. The Lakers were upended by Lake Superior State, 99-78, while the Bulldogs improved their GLIAC-best record to 7-2 (13-3 overall) by waltzing past Northwood, 91-59.

Both Hope College and Calvin College were on the road Saturday afternoon, but both scored wins. The Flying Dutchmen of Hope took down Trine in a close game, 78-74, as Rockford native Chad Carlson poured in a team-high 20 points. The Knights earned a 95-86 win at the hands of Alma thanks to a game-high 28 from Michael Wilks, one of four Calvin players to score in double figures.

Finally, at the NAIA level, Davenport made the short trip to Aquinas and came away with a 82-64 win. Cornerstone, the No. 1 ranked team in NAIA Division II, welcomed Concordia to the Beltline and the Golden Eagles dominated to stay atop the rankings, 84-63.

