Residents still displaced one week after deadly Kzoo apt. fire

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — One week after flames broke out at the Crosstown Parkway Senior Community in Kalamazoo, those who live there are still forced to stay somewhere else.

The fire started around 4 a.m. January 7. Barbara Posey, 74, was rescued from her seventh floor balcony but later died at the hospital. No other injuries were reported, but at least 170 residents have been forced to evacuate.

Apartment management had initially hoped to start moving residents back in this week, but said Saturday that the lengthy investigation into the cause of the fire has delayed their clean up efforts.

Management now hopes they can start allowing residents to return home at some point next week. They have not set a firm date for when that might happen. City inspectors still need to make sure the building is back up to code.

Most of the residents have found temporary homes with family or friends. The Red Cross has been helping those who don’t have another place to stay. The night immediately after the fire, the Red Cross housed 20 people at the nearby YMCA.

In the meantime, residents have been allowed back into the apartment complex temporarily to retrieve things like medicine and clothes.

Apartment management said the cause of the fire is still unknown. It’s not believed to be suspicious.

