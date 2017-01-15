Family-owned W. MI greenhouse catches fire

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) – A massive fire destroyed a family-owned greenhouse early Sunday morning.

Ottawa County dispatchers say they were called around 2:50 a.m. from a neighbor who reported Spring Meadow Nursery in Grand Haven was fully engulfed in flames.

Crews from six local fire departments were called to help fight the large fire. Water had to be brought in by tanker trucks from another location.

As of 4:45 a.m. the fire was put out, but crews remain on scene for cleanup.

Dispatchers say no one was inside the greenhouse when the fire started.

The owners of Spring Meadow Nursery, a husband and wife from West Michigan, have been notified.

According to the nursery’s website, the couple started it together back in 1981.

It’s still not clear what started the fire.

