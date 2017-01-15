Dispatchers: Injuries reported in 5-car crash

OAKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Emergency crews are responding to a five-car crash in northeastern Kent County.

It happened 8:40 p.m. on 14 Mile Road near Podunk Avenue NE in Oakfield Township, west of Greenville. It’s not yet clear what caused the crash.

Kent County dispatchers say injuries were reported; however, the number, nature and severity of those injuries is not yet known.

Authorities are on the scene and 14 Mile is closed in both directions.

24 Hour News 8 has a crew on the scene and is working to bring you more information. Check back for more details as they become available.

