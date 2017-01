GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating after a man with a gunshot wound showed up at a hospital Sunday evening.

The man arrived at Mercy Health St. Mary’s around 8:30 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police say the shooting happened near the intersection of Franklin Street and Geneva Avenue SE, where they found shell casings.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not yet known.

No one was in custody Sunday evening.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit