Police: Teen arrested for stealing 2 cars in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo teen has been arrested for allegedly stealing two vehicles in two days.

The first theft happened just before 10 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Woodward Avenue, south of W. Paterson Street, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The vehicle owner had left the car unlocked with the keys in the ignition.

Later that day, just before 2 p.m., the vehicle was spotted in the area of Dunkley and Park streets, less than a mile from where it was stolen. A witness reported seeing three juvenile girls leaving it. KDPS officers found those girls and recovered the car keys. They soon learned that a juvenile male had stolen the car and given the keys to the girls.

The second vehicle was stolen from a parking lot in the 600 block of N. Burdick Street near W. Ransom Street on Sunday while the owner was in church. Police said that like the first theft, the keys were in the car and it was unlocked.

Someone spotted a teen male driving the vehicle, which crashed into a yard only a few blocks from where it was stolen. The witness followed the teen, and officers confronted the suspect after a few more blocks in the 200 block of Norway Avenue, near Rose Street. They found the keys to the stolen vehicle and arrested the teen.

The teen’s name and precise age were not released Sunday. He’s being held at the county juvenile home on auto theft charges.

Police reminded residents to lock their cars and not leave the keys in the vehicle.

They also thanked residents for “being alert” and reporting suspicious activity.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

