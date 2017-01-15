Resident, dog escape Battle Creek house fire

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was hospitalized after a house fire in Battle Creek Sunday morning.

The fire broke out before 6 a.m. in the 100 block of Winston Drive, north of G Drive North, according to the Battle Creek Fire Department.

The lone occupant of the house and a pet dog “narrowly” escaped before firefighters arrived. The occupant was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene and then taken to the hospital.

When firefighters got to the scene, they saw flames through the bedroom windows and heavy smoke. They entered the house and soon put out the fire.

The cause of the fire, which seems to have started in the bedroom, remains under investigation. Authorities estimated the damage at about $48,000.

Firefighters said the house did not have any working smoke detectors, and they reminded residents to make sure their home has smoke detectors.

