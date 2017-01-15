To The Point: State legislature starts year with tax bill





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new legislature has been seated in Lansing and Republican leadership has some big ideas, like doing away with the income tax.

State Rep. Lee Chatfield, R-Levering, introduced the first bill of the year that would do just that. He told “To The Point” that it is about being responsible with the money of the people.

“What we’re returning to is what was previously set by the legislature before 2007 and what it’s going to force the government to do — through the appropriations process which will be fully vetted — is the opportunity to tighten our belt as the people of Michigan have been forced to do over the past decade. And I think it’s important that government looks to prioritize our spending rather than continue to take it out of the pockets of our people,” Chatfield said.

Also above on this Jan. 15, 2017 episode of “To The Point,” three Democrats at different stages in their career in the House will talk about their expectations.

