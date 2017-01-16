Cannonsburg Ski Area plans to stay open despite warm weekend

Related Coverage Cannonsburg has earliest opening day in seven years





CANNON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) – Although wet weather forced Cannonsburg Ski Area to close early Monday, officials say they plan to be open the rest of the week – even though weekend temperatures are expected to be in the 50s.

John Losey, the ski and ride director at Cannonsburg, told 24 Hour News 8 that he’s had crews preparing for the warmer weather for days. Surrounding Cannonsburg’s slopes, there are giant mounds of snow that workers push into place when rain and warmth impact the snow pack.

“We trick Mother Nature,” Losey said. “We make snow out here. We pile up piles of snow.”

In fact, Losey said there are some skiers who only show up when temperatures are warm. They’re called spring skiers. Losey said he expects to see some of them on the slopes wearing shorts and t-shirts this weekend.

The challenge of keeping a crowd at Cannonsburg is more in the minds of customers than it is in keeping snow on the hills, according to Losey.

“[Customers are] standing in their house… they’re looking outside, they’re seeing the grass growing,” Losey said. “They’re seeing green out there.”

Monday, Cannonsburg closed at 4 p.m. because of rain. But even with the weather, the ski area saw a bigger crowd that normal due to the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday, which meant many people had the day off from work or school.

Sudip Suvedi and his two young sons were a part of the crowd.

“It’s a great day out here especially to have the day off with the kids and play. Lot of fun,” Suvedi said.

“It’s so much fun, you don’t even realize [the rain],” said Suvedi’s son, Quinn.

Losey said he expected Cannonsburg would reopen Tuesday, though a morning delay is possible. He said the ski area will post updates on its website.

While this year’s weather has been challenging for Cannonsburg, it follows one of the worst years in its history. During the 2015-2016 season, Cannonsburg wasn’t able to open until January and it closed by early March. In total, Losey said it amounted to fewer than 60 days of being open for the entire winter.

“Probably our shortest season in history out here,” Losey said.

This year has already been better. Losey and his team are hoping it stays that way.

“People are hoping that we’ll be here and open through March and that’s our goal to be here through probably mid-March,” he said.

——

Online:

cannonsburg.com

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

