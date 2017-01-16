Events honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in W MI

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — People across the nation will honor civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday.

In West Michigan, Grand Rapids Community College will host a Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemoration Program at 6:30 p.m. at Fountain Street Church. The program will feature keynote speaker Kevin Powell.

The Muskegon Museum of Art will be open for a free community day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be special activities and several exhibits honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The city of Kalamazoo is holding its 16th annual MLK community day of service. Volunteer Kalamazoo is coordinating the event. Residents who would like to volunteer are encouraged to pre-register for a project online or in person at Kalamazoo City Hall between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Celebration Cinema is offering a discount showing of “Hidden Figures” in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Tickets cost $5. Find show times here.

