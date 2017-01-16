Freezing rain causing widespread crashes, airport delays

UNDATED (WOOD) — Freezing rain is causing several problems on the roads throughout West Michigan.

An icy mixture of freezing rain, sleet and snow is lighting up the radar and creating slippery road conditions.

The Emmett Township Department of Public Safety issued a statement on their Facebook page warning drivers about ice-covered roads. Westbound I-94 at Beadle Lake Road was closed for more than an hour due to crash involving a semi-truck and at least two other vehicles. The highway reopened around 11:15 a.m. There have also been multiple crashes on M-66 between Beckley and downtown Battle Creek. It’s unclear if anyone was injured in any of the crashes.

Kalamazoo County Sheriff Rick Fuller also warned drivers to slow down on his Twitter page. He went on to say they are working multiple slide-offs and minor crashes on I-94.

The Gerald R. Ford International Airport tweeted that all of their runways and taxiways were closed until 11:30 a.m. due to icy conditions. Crews were working to reopen them shortly. Some flights have been delayed and one American Airlines flight to Chicago was cancelled.

Southbound US-131 at 124th Avenue in Shelbyville was closed for about a half hour due to a crash, but it re-opened just before 11 a.m.

A Freezing Rain Advisory is in effect until 2 a.m. Tuesday for Allegan, Barry, Ionia, Kent, Muskegon and Ottawa counties. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Tuesday for Oceana, Newaygo, Mecosta, and Montcalm counties.

Storm Team 8 says the freezing mix will gradually make the change-over to rain, with locally heavy rain showers likely this evening and tonight. Afternoon temperatures will gradually climb into the mid 30s, slightly above freezing in most areas during the afternoon and evening.

