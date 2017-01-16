GRPD: Man stabbed at 28th St. McDonald’s

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was hospitalized after being robbed and stabbed at a McDonald’s in Grand Rapids Monday evening.

It happened around 8:15 p.m. in the parking lot of the restaurant on 28th Street just east of Madison Avenue SE. The Grand Rapids Police Department says a 60-year-old man was stabbed three or four times, at least one of which was in the upper torso.

Police said the victim’s injuries were not considered life-threatening. He was taken to a downtown hospital for treatment.

GRPD said no one saw the stabbing happen, but a witness did see the man on the ground and two suspects run off headed north on Madison. A K-9 attempted to track the suspects, but was unsuccessful. Police didn’t have specific suspect descriptions Monday night.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

