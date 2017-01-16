GRPD investigating suspicious death of 24-year-old man

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police say they are investigating a suspicious death that occurred on the city’s southeast side.

Police were called the 800 block of 33rd Street SE around 2:23 a.m. Monday. When they arrived, officers found a 24-year-old man who was unresponsive and not breathing. Medical personnel pronounced the man dead on-scene.

Officers say there were no obvious signs of trauma, however the GRPD Major Case Team is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

