Has Gov. Snyder kept his promises to Flint?





FLINT, Mich. (WOOD) — When Gov. Rick Snyder gave his State of the State address at the start of 2016, it focused heavily on the water crisis in Flint.

“To you, the people of Flint, I say tonight as I have before, I’m sorry and I will fix it,” he promised.

A year later, the day before the governor’s 2017 address, things look much the same on the surface — the tap water still isn’t OK to drink. But there has been progress and it appears Snyder came through on his promises.

As they have for more than a year, Flint residents still pick up and stockpile bottles of water to use for drinking and cooking. One resident told 24 Hour News 8 his household goes through about a case a day.

“We use the water bottles to brush our teeth, wash our face and stuff,” Flint resident Isaac Pearson said.

Residents have started to bathe in the city water and are no longer getting rashes.

In his 2016 speech, Snyder said he acted as soon as he learned about the high levels of lead in the drinking water, caused by a switch in the source and the city’s old pipes. He agreed to release his emails to prove it. Since then, his office has released thousands of emails and documents that were exempt from the Freedom of Information Act.

Snyder’s second promise was to fully cooperate with the investigations and hold individuals accountable. When asked by 24 Hour News 8 if they had noticed changes over the last year, the first thing many Flint residents mentioned were the criminal charges that have come out of a state investigation. Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette has filed 43 charges — some of which are felonies — against 13 current and former state and local officials. Among those officials are two former emergency managers who oversaw the switch of the water source.

Snyder also pledged to provide resources to everyone affected. Now, every home has water filters, free bottled water, water testing and blood testing.

The governor also vowed to help the children whose health was affected by the lead. Because the effects of lead exposure can be long lasting, it may be a few years before we know if that promise is fulfilled.

Finally, Snyder promised an study of the city’s infrastructure. That has been done and work to replace them has started.

“My concern is the permanent fix. This right here what they are doing that’s okay, but I’m mostly interested in the permanent fix,” Flint resident Everett Cole said.

The governor’s office told 24 Hour News 8 that it is happy with the progress made, but acknowledged that there is still more work to do.

As of now, there is no timeline for when the people of Flint will no longer need bottled water.

