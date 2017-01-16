Kalamazoo Beer Week highlights craft beer industry





KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The 7th annual Kalamazoo Beer Week is in full swing.

This year’s beer week will feature around 270 events at different breweries, restaurants, local shops and bars throughout downtown Kalamazoo.

Kalamazoo Beer Week was created for people to discover the culture of craft beer. The event offers a variety of tastings, pairings, and interactive events. For example, there’s a doughnut and beer pairing, a craft beer and canvas class, and a cooking with beer class.

“I would say there’s a general excitement, there’s a really great energy especially in downtown Kalamazoo because there’s a great tourism aspect of people coming in,” said Millennium Restaurant Group Marketing Director Brandy Gulley. “It’s just really neat to get to experience firsthand how some of this stuff is created.”

Kalamazoo Beer Week runs from Jan. 14-21. Prices for the events vary.

Click here for a list of events, times, and prices for Kalamazoo Beer Week.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

