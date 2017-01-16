Land deal adds 80 acres to North Ottawa Dunes park

Related Coverage Land deal to add 80 acres to North Ottawa Dunes park

SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD/AP) — About 80 acres of land has been added to North Ottawa Dunes park in Ottawa County.

The expansion, which has been in the works for a while, was finalized between Spring Lake Township and the property’s owner on Thursday.

In September, Ottawa County commissioners and a local board approved a deal to acquire the privately-owned parcel in Spring Lake Township.

The parcel is along the eastern edge of the dunes and is surrounded by the park on three sides. It is primarily back dune forest dominated by sugar maple, American beech, Eastern hemlock and red oak. It will increase North Ottawa Dunes’ size to 593 acres.

Ottawa County Parks contributed $400,000 from their millage for the property. They will survey the new property in early 2017 with plans to develop and mark the trails during the spring and summer.

The park is part of a freshwater dune system along the Lake Michigan shoreline.

