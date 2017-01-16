Police: Man arrested after attacking ex-girlfriend with knife

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is facing an attempted homicide charge after police say he attacked his ex-girlfriend with a knife.

The Kalamazoo woman was giving the man a ride when she told police he attacked her on Sunday.

The suspect allegedly refused to let the victim get medical treatment after the assault; however, after pleading with him she was able to convince him to let her go to the hospital.

She told police he made her drop him off a few blocks from Bronson Hospital.

Kalamazoo Public Safety officers later located the suspect in a home in the Edison neighborhood and he was taken into custody.

The 52-year-old Kalamazoo man is being held at the Kalamazoo County Jail on charges of attempted homicide, false imprisonment and domestic assault.

