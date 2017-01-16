Police: Teen arrested for Dollar General break-in

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A teen was arrested after police say he broke into a Dollar General store in Battle Creek.
Officers responded to the Dollar General in the 500 block of Capital Avenue SW after an alarm went off just after 2 a.m. Monday.
As police arrived on scene they saw a man running from the store and arrested him.
Battle Creek police say the 17-year-old had smashed the front door of the store to get inside.
The suspect is being held at the Calhoun County Jail on charges of breaking and entering.