VIDEO: Massive gator amazes at Florida preserve





POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A massive alligator thrilled people at a Polk County, Florida nature preserve on Sunday.

The gator was so big that it almost looked fake as it strolled casually through the Circle B Bar Reserve in Lakeland.

Kim Joiner happened to be there and recorded the gator as it strolled by.

“Very exciting to see,” she told WFLA, WOOD TV8’s sister station in Tampa, Fla.

Joiner said she was in the right place at the right time. She and other people saw the gator headed their way and everyone pulled out their cellphones to record it. She estimated the gator was about 12 feet long.

Joiner said the gators at the preserve cross the berms to go from one marsh to the other.

It appears the gator either didn’t see the small crowd of onlookers or simply didn’t care about them.

This article originally appeared on WFLA.com.

