Whitecaps search for next all-star food menu item

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Baseball season is around the corner, and that means the West Michigan Whitecaps are searching for Fifth Third Ballpark’s next all-star food menu item.

Fans can submit menu ideas starting Monday and running through Jan. 27 on the Whitecaps’ website. Photos can also be sent to playball@whitecapsbaseball.com.

The public will be able to vote on a select list of items beginning Feb. 23. The winner will be available for purchase starting April 6 at the Whitecaps’ home opener, a Whitecaps release said.

This is the eighth year the Whitecaps are taking submissions for Fifth Third Ballpark’s summer menu. In 2016, fans chose Dutch Love as the winner — which included pot roast, cheese curds, french fries and turkey gravy wrapped up in a pita. In 2015, it was the Hot-To-Tot — a concoction of buffalo chicken, bleu cheese and tater tots.

Past winners include 2014’s Auger Dogger, 2013’s Baco, 2012’s Westside Po’ Boy, 2011’s Chicks with Sticks and 2010’s Cudighi Yooper Sandwich and Declaration of Independence.

