MT. PLEASANT, Mich (WOOD) – When you think of Soaring Eagle, the casino may come to mind, but there’s so much more happening! Check out the video above to see behind the scenes of the spa, waterpark, and fun shows coming up.

Upcoming shows:

Tony, Toni, Tone – March 18

The Price is Right – February 18

Steve Martin and Martin Short – March 4

AMSOIL Snocross – February 24 and 25

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit