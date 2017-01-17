Authorities warn of missed jury duty scam

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is telling residents not to be taken in by phone scammers saying you owe money for missing jury duty.

In a Tuesday release, the sheriff’s department said it got one report of the scam from a Pennfield Township resident. The scammers told the resident that he had missed jury duty and that if he didn’t pay up, he could be jailed or have to pay more money.

The resident didn’t give the scammers any money.

The sheriff’s department says that the call is not legitimate and that the county court system won’t conduct business that way.

Anyone who gets a similar call should contact their local law enforcement. You can also report phone scams to the Federal Communications Commission on its website.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

