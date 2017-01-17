Betsy DeVos’ backers send letter to confirmation hearing leader

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Three elected Michigan officials are among the more than 140 leaders backing Betsy DeVos’ nomination to become the next Secretary of Education.

Lt. Gov. Brian Calley, Secretary of State Ruth Johnson and Michigan Senate majority leader Arlan Meekhof signed Tuesday’s letter to U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander, who leads the committee conducting DeVos’ confirmation hearing.

>>PDF: Letter supporting Betsy DeVos

President-elect Donald Trump nominated DeVos in November.

The Grand Rapids philanthropist has spent over two decades advocating for school choice programs, which give students and parents an alternative to traditional public school education.

“As one of the most critical issues impacting the future of our nation, we must have a Secretary of Education committed to the needs of all of our nation’s children. Betsy DeVos has made it her life’s mission to find, support and push for education solutions in her home state of Michigan and across the country. She is an advocate and ally for all children, and we write to you today to express our support for her nomination to this important position as her confirmation hearing approaches,” stated the letter.

Opponents say charter schools don’t necessarily improve academic achievement or fully meet some students’ special needs. Critics have also raised concern about DeVos’ lack of experience in education.

DeVos’ nomination is expected to be contested by Senate Democrats. They’ve threatened to require up to 30 hours of debate for as many as eight nominees, including her.

If DeVos’s nomination is approved by the committee, the Cabinet decision will move to the full Senate for a vote after Trump’s inauguration.

