Committee won’t vote on DeVos until next week

WASHINGTON (WOOD) — The U.S. Senate confirmation hearing for Betsy DeVos will be an opportunity for Republicans and Democrats to get a clearer picture of what the West Michigan political activist and philanthropist would do as secretary of education.

DeVos will be questioned by members of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee — which Republicans control — when her confirmation hearing starts at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

A source close to the process told 24 Hour News 8 political reporter Rick Albin that there will not be a vote Tuesday. Instead, each senator will have an opportunity to ask questions for five minutes, then consider DeVos’ answers before making a decision next week — which means DeVos won’t be confirmed before Friday’s presidential inauguration.

The committee won’t vote until Jan. 24 at the earliest, which would clear the way for a final vote by the full Senate.

Democrats could demand up to 30 hours of debate on the Senate floor for DeVos or any other cabinet nominee. That would slow down the process considerably, though there is no way of knowing if the opposition party will actually call for the debate until the nomination comes up before the full body.

