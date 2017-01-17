Good food and great deals during Chicago Restaurant Week

Related Coverage Win a Windy City Adventure package from eightWest

CHICAGO, Illi. (WOOD) – We all love good food, and some of the country’s best food destinations are just a short drive from West Michigan.

The 10th annual culinary celebration features special prix fixe menus starting at $22 for brunch (NEW for 2017!) and lunch, and $33 and/or $44 for dinner (excluding beverages, tax and gratuity).

Wondering how to get in on all the fun? It’s easy:

1. Browse the list of Chicago Restaurant Week participants

2. Check out their special brunch/lunch/dinner menu offerings

3. Make your reservations early to ensure you have a seat at the table by clicking on the restaurant name

Over 350 restaurants take part (including 66 new participants for 2017!), so get a taste of Chicago’s restaurant scene: Italian, French, Spanish, Chinese and more! Between the neighborhood favorites and downtown hotspots, you can feast on delicious multi-course menus all across the city and suburbs.

Chicago’s ‘Restaurant Week’ kicks off January 27th, and we eightWest wants to get you in on the action. We’re giving away an incredible Chicago getaway!

