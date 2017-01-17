Bought milk? Deadline to claim share of $52M settlement nears

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSN/WOOD) — Major U.S. dairy producers will be paying out $52 million to settle a class-action antitrust lawsuit against them about price fixing.

The case involves the lobbying group Dairy Farmers of America, Inc. and producers Cooperatives Working Together, Land O’Lakes, Inc., Dairylea Cooperative, Inc. and Agri-Mark, Inc.

Court documents show the four major milk producers, which are responsible for 70 percent of the nation’s milk, killed 500,000 cows to reduce the milk supply and raise milk prices.

Consumers spent more on other dairy products as well, including sour cream, cottage cheese, cream cheese, creamer and yogurt.

“I just thought prices were going up in general for everything,” Terrie Myers told KSN. “I pretty much bought all of that.”

Milk consumers from 16 states including Michigan may be entitled to a portion of the settlement.

Those eligible can submit a claim for their share of the settlement by visiting boughtmilk.com. The deadline for claim submissions is Jan. 31.

Individuals may receive between $10 to $20; entities may receive between $280-$560.

The original version of this story was first posted on KSNW’s website.

