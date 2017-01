GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – When you’re out shopping there’s no better feeling than finding that perfect item at a fabulous price. To help eightWest score those hidden treasures, Jill Wallace of Goodwill Industries brought her best insider tips. Check out the video above to see the fab finds and great deals you can pick up at Goodwill now.

