GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Contenders are starting to make themselves known as the high school basketball season continues.

Above, watch highlights of these Tuesday games:

In boys basketball, Muskegon beat Grand Rapids Union 67-39 and Kelloggsville beat Wyoming Lee 60-48.

In the girls ranks, Mona Shores beat Byron Center 50-33 and Grand Rapids Catholic Central beat Grand Rapids West Catholic 61-20.

