Last of 7 men confronted by online vigilante enters plea

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The last of seven men confronted on camera by a West Michigan vigilante seeking out sexual predators has entered into a plea agreement.

Jered Andrus was scheduled to stand trial in Kent County Circuit Court starting Tuesday. Instead, he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of attempting to accost children for immoral purposes.

He and six other men were initially charged with accosting children for immoral purpose after they were featured in videos posted to Zach Sweers’ YouTube Channel, “Anxiety War.”

While pretending to be a teenage girl online, Sweers arranged meetings with the men, allegedly for sex. When they showed up, he confronted them with his camera rolling. He turned the videos and records of online conversations over to Grand Rapids police, after which charges were issued.

All six of the other men involved have either taken plea deals or been found guilty and have been sentenced. None of them have been ordered to spend more time behind bars.

Andrus is scheduled to be sentenced on March 13.

Authorities have told Sweers to stop trying to catch predators because it is dangerous and said they won’t prosecute any more cases based on information he gives them.

Sweers was sued by two of the men in the videos, but those lawsuits have since been settled. All of the video confrontations have been removed from his YouTube channel.

