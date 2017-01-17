Man killed when car hits tree in Ada Township

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Greenville man was killed in a single-car crash east of Grand Rapids Tuesday.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. on Honey Creek Avenue north of Knapp Street NE in Ada Township.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department says 59-year-old Patrick Cardenas lost control of his Volvo Eureka and crashed into a tree. He died at the scene.

It’s not yet known why Cardenas lost control. Alcohol was not a contributing factor, the sheriff’s department said. Cardenas was wearing his seat belt.

The intersection of Honey Creek and Knapp was closed for nearly three hours as emergency crews were on the scene and reopened just after 8 p.m.

