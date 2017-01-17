Pedestrian critically injured in Holland crash

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A pedestrian was critically injured Tuesday after he was struck by a SUV in Holland.

It happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. on South Washington Avenue near the McDonald’s, located at 1190 Washington Avenue.

Police say a 71-year-old Holland man was struck by a southbound SUV, driven by a 55-year-old South Haven-area woman.

The man was taken to Holland Hospital in critical condition. He was then taken to Spectrum Hospital in Grand Rapids, according to a Holland Department of Public Safety news release.

Holland police say speed and alcohol don’t appear to be factors in the crash. It remains under investigation.

A portion of Washington Avenue was closed for around two hours while police investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call HDPS Sgt. Jon Boeve at 616.355.1737 or policetips@cityofholland.com.

