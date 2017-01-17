Stray bullet hits man, leads to warning from sheriff

MILTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are considering charges against a Cass County man whose stray bullet hit a neighbor.

It happened around 12:24 p.m. Monday at a home in Milton Township.

Deputies determined a 46-year-old neighbor was target shooting with a .223 rifle when one of his rounds missed the back stop. The bullet traveled through a wooded area, hitting 42-year-old Justin Anderson of Cassopolis, who was about 500-600 yards away.

Anderson was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Sheriff Richard Behnke.

The sheriff warned that residents who do not practice proper gun safety could be charged with a crime. He advised gun owners to make sure they have a proper back stop, shoot toward a safe and unoccupied area and know where their rounds are going.

The shooter’s name is being withheld pending a case review by the Cass County Prosecutor’s Office.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

