Suspect found hiding in drainage pipe after high-speed chase

SHERMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested after leading police on a chase that reached speeds over 100 mph in St. Joseph County.

Deputies were called to Sherman Township on Friday on reports of a reckless driver who was driving through fields and speeding past other vehicles on the right shoulder.

When deputies tried to pull over the Cadillac Escalade, the suspect drove off and led deputies on a high speed chase for about 20 minutes. During the chase, the suspect continued to drive through fields and reached speeds over 100 mph, according to a release from the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office.

The chase came to an end when the driver crashed the SUV into a large irrigation culvert while driving through a field. The vehicle was partially submerged in water.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect ran away, but was located nearby hiding in a drainage pipe.

The 33-year-old Sturgis man is being held at the St. Joseph County jail on several outstanding warrants and pending charges from the chase.

The Michigan State Police and the Sturgis Police Department assisted deputies.

