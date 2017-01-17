Van Andel Arena celebrates 20th anniversary





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Van Andel Arena is celebrating its 20th year in business.

Van Andel opened its doors in October 1996, and has since become a centerpiece in the revitalization of downtown and the West Michigan sports and entertainment community.

“The arena absolutely did fill a huge void,” Rich MacKeigan, the regional manager for SMG at Van Andel, told 24 Hour News 8 Tuesday evening. I think it gave the community not only a place to believe in and to celebrate in, but I think it also have the corporate sector an opportunity be viewed as on the map when they’re hiring, recruiting. And I think it gave people a chance to believe that, yeah, whatever it is, it can happen in Grand Rapids.”

He noted a number of the Van Andel’s biggest moments, including a visit from Michael Jordan when he came back with the Wizards; the Arena Bowl, which was broadcast nationally; the Calder Cup playoff run; and a recent visit from country music superstar Garth Brooks.

Tuesday, the general managers of the Detroit Red Wings, Pistons and Tigers came to the Van Andel for anniversary events. First, they sat down with a group of sports management students from Aquinas College, Calvin College, Cornerstone College, Davenport University, Ferris State University and Hope College to answer questions about how to break into the sports business.

Later, they’ll participate in a public question-and-answer session hosted by 24 Hour News 8 Sports Director Jack Doles.

All three franchises have minor league development affiliates in metro Grand Rapids: the Red Wings have the Grand Rapids Griffins, the Pistons have the Grand Rapids Drive, and the Tigers have the West Michigan Whitecaps. The importance of those affiliations will be a point of discussion at the Q&A, as will publicly funded arenas and the upcoming trade deadlines in the NHL and NBA.

